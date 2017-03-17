Crime - Sacto 911

March 17, 2017 3:01 PM

Undercover operation targets human trafficking, prostitution in Placerville

By Cathy Locke

Seven people were arrested or cited in an undercover operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution in Placerville.

El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives, assisted by the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office and victim advocates, conducted the operation March 3. Detectives researched ads on date websites regarding escorts, contacted the escorts by phone and set up dates at a local hotel, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Six female escorts responded to the hotel room. Three were arrested and booked into jail, two were cited and released with the promise to appear in court, and one was released to victim services, the news release said.

One man was arrested and booked on suspicion of human trafficking, pimping and pandering, and another man was arrested and booked into jail for two outstanding felony warrants, according the Sheriff’s Office.

Arrested and booked into El Dorado County Jail were:

▪ Isiah Campbell, 43, of Sacramento, human trafficking, pimping and pandering.

▪ Steven Raymer, 43, of Stockton, two felony no-bail warrants for possession of a controlled substance for sale.

▪ Savana Howard, 25, of Rio Linda, prostitution.

▪ Tamera Foster, 38, North Highlands, prostitution.

▪ Breona Johnson, 24, of Sacramento, prostitution and one no-bail misdemeanor warrant for theft.

Cited and released with a promise to appear were:

▪ Brianna Easley, 27, of San Pablo, prostitution

▪ Kathryn Lacayo, 29, of Sacramento, prostitution.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287

