Police say man tried to hit officer with his truck, then resisted arrest until the dogs were called in

A man who police say attempted to hit an officer with his truck Friday night and then resisted arrest for hours in a nearby field was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, said Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Officer Linda Matthew.
The man, identified as Michael Davis, 49, suffered injuries in the incident, including dog bites after a SWAT team assisted by trained K9s helped take him into custody, Matthew said.
The hours-long ordeal began at 9:05 p.m. when police responded to the 5500 block of Dry Creek Road near McClellan Airfield for a suspicious vehicle call, according to the police department’s activity log.
Matthew said police found Davis in his truck parked on a nearby bike path. When an officer attempted to contact the man, he “started his vehicle and intentionally drove at the officer,” the police log said.
The officer was able to move out of the way and radioed in the direction that the truck was headed, Matthew said. A Sacramento Police Department helicopter later located the truck in a nearby field, where it got stuck in mud.
Officers made a perimeter around Davis and attempted to get him to peacefully surrender to police. The SWAT team and K9 unit were called in after several hours and took Davis into custody at around 5:30 a.m. Davis was transported to a local hospital, where he remained Saturday morning.
The Sacramento Police Department anticipates booking Davis on assault and resisting arrest charges once he is released from the hospital, Matthew said.
