Dead woman found in Auburn Boulevard motel room is homicide victim

A woman was found dead from head trauma after a gunshot was heard coming from a motel on Auburn Boulevard.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the motel in the 3200 block of Auburn Boulevard after somebody called dispatchers about 11:45 p.m. Sunday to report the sound of a gunshot. Deputies received further information that the sound of the gunshot might have come from a specific motel room.
When deputies arrived on the scene and went into the motel room they found the dead woman. The woman, in her 40s or 50s, suffered trauma to her head but deputies have not said if she was shot.
Motive is still to be determined and no suspect has been identified. Homicide detectives are conducting their investigation.
Sacramento County Coroner’s deputies have not yet released the identity of the woman.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
