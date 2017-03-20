Dead woman found in Auburn Boulevard motel room is homicide victim

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration Pause

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

1:11 Jerry Brown: Parts of California will become 'unlivable' if climate change goes unchecked

1:33 Sacramento County Sheriff says sanctuary state is a bad idea

0:37 Porn performer tells California Legislature she is HIV-positive

0:39 Kevin de León on hiring Eric Holder to watch Trump

0:44 Anthony Rendon challenges Trump on immigrants: 'This is our day one'

0:33 Sacramento considers homeless center similar to successful version in San Francisco