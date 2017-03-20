Police investigate fatal shooting in Del Paso Heights

Sacramento police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood.
At about 5 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of of Elm Street and Harris Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man in a parked car who was suffering from a gunshot wound, said police spokesman Officer Matt McPhail.
The man was alive when police arrived, but a short time later he was pronounced dead at the scene, McPhail said.
McPhail said police have not yet identified the man or found witnesses to the shooting. No suspect was in custody.
The area was closed off Monday night, and some residents were waiting to be allowed to go home.
