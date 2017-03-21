Crime - Sacto 911

March 21, 2017 8:13 AM

Police need help identifying woman suspected of taking purse from Walmart shopper

By Bill Lindelof

Police in Lincoln need help to identify a young woman suspected of taking the purse of another shopper at Walmart.

Surveillance cameras photographed the woman taking an older woman’s purse from her shopping cart one recent evening at the Walmart, 255 Lincoln Blvd. A minute after taking the purse, the woman exited the store and drove away in a gray Mitsubishi Eclipse.

The woman was described as being in her late 20s to early 30s with shoulder-length blond hair. She was wearing a white, long-sleeved sweater and tan pants.

