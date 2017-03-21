Crime - Sacto 911

March 21, 2017 8:39 AM

Video shows how midtown Sacramento car fire was quickly extinguished

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Sacramento firefighters made quick work of a fire Tuesday morning that engulfed a car in a midtown parking garage.

When firefighters arrived about 1:30 a.m. to the garage at Alhambra Boulevard and J Street, the vehicle was blazing. Flames lit up the parking space in the low ceiling garage and a loud popping sound could be heard coming from the blazing vehicle.

A quick stream of water dosed the flames as smoke filled the garage. The rapid response by firefighters kept the fire’s damage to the vehicle, preventing spread to businesses above the blaze.

No cause was given for the fire.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

