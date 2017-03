2:02 Sacramento's most wanted: Meet the region's newest batch of fugitives Pause

0:45 Sedan crashes into parked Sacramento police and sheriff vehicles

0:07 Crews untangle trucks after collision

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

1:13 CHP officer explains school bus crash near Elk Grove

2:07 Bus crash witness describes helping children get out of vehicle

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan