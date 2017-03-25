Crime - Sacto 911

March 25, 2017 12:10 PM

Quadruple homicide investigators will collect evidence through the weekend in South Land Park home

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

Sacramento Police Department investigators will likely work through the weekend collecting evidence from a South Land Park home where four bodies were found Thursday morning, said Officer Linda Matthew, a department spokeswoman.

“These scenes on their own, even if it’s just one victim, take a long time,” Matthew said of the investigation. “They’ve got to make sure they are being thorough.”

Matthew said the police department would not confirm the ages or relationships between the four people found at the 1100 block of 35th Avenue Thursday morning, saying that they could only verify that two of the victims were minors.

Quadruple homicide suspect identified as state employee

Property records indicated that a Angelique N. Vasquez, 45, lived in the home along with a Salvador Vasquez. The man booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on four counts of murder Friday morning was identified as 56-year-old Salvador Vasquez-Oliva.

Angelique Vasquez was interviewed by a camera crew on her way to work just 11 and a half hours before authorities entered the 35th Avenue home where she lived and found four bodies, FOX40 news reported.

Introducing herself as Angel Vasquez, she talked with the station’s Sonseeahray Tonsall and was interviewed for a story about Sacramento's Capitol Towers telling tenants that marijuana use would be banned on its property in compliance to federal law rather than the state law allowing for recreational use.

"I think that's a fair decision," Vasquez said in the interview.

 

FOX40 reported that Vasquez told Tonsall after the interview that she had once thought about going into TV news.

The Sacramento Bee’s state worker salary database lists both Vasquez-Oliva and Vasquez as employees of the California Employment Development Department. EDD officials confirmed Vasquez-Oliva’s employment Friday afternoon, saying worked in a non-public office an office technician at EDD since October 2012.

The department refused to comment on the 45-year-old woman’s employment, saying in an email that they “ have not received confirmation of the victims’ identities.”

A woman with her name is identified in the database as a personnel technician who has worked with the department since 2007.

Vasquez-Oliva was detained by authorities in San Francisco just a few hours after Sacramento Police officers found the four bodies while conducting a welfare check prompted by a concerned family member.

Neighbors living near the home where the bodies were found described seeing two children, a boy and a girl, who would sometimes play in the backyard. Another neighbor said a couple with two children, a girl 14 and a boy 11, lived at the house.

The task of identifying the victims would be carried out by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, Matthew said. No information about a possible murder weapon on how the four people were killed was offered by police.

Vasquez-Oliva is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Sacramento Superior Court.

Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area

Police reported at 10 a.m. Thursday that the homicide occurred in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue.

Paul Kitagaki, Jr. The Sacramento Bee

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

