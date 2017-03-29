Crime - Sacto 911

March 29, 2017 9:28 AM

Sacramento man arrested as suspect in shooting death of woman he was dating

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A man who was dating a woman who was found dead from a gunshot wound has been arrested as a suspect in her death.

Joshua Anthony Childers, 25, has been arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives on suspicion of homicide in the death of Victoria Yasman Vasquez, 24 of Sacramento.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies went to a mobile home in the 8200 block of Coed Lane in Sacramento County after the Lincoln Police Department received a 911 call about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday from a man saying he had shot a woman at a mobile home at the south Sacramento County address.

Inside the mobile home, deputies found Vasquez with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a sheriff’s department news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the meantime, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department responded to the dead end of old Highway 65 in Sheridan and found the man’s vehicle. Childers, a Sacramento resident, was detained without incident.

Sacramento County deputies took him into custody and brought him to detectives to be interviewed about the shooting. Childers was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of murder early Wednesday.

Childers and Vasquez had a dating relationship, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Mother discusses son's severe brain damage after police used batons and Tasers to subdue him

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos