Sacramento man arrested as suspect in shooting death of woman he was dating

A man who was dating a woman who was found dead from a gunshot wound has been arrested as a suspect in her death.
Joshua Anthony Childers, 25, has been arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives on suspicion of homicide in the death of Victoria Yasman Vasquez, 24 of Sacramento.
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies went to a mobile home in the 8200 block of Coed Lane in Sacramento County after the Lincoln Police Department received a 911 call about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday from a man saying he had shot a woman at a mobile home at the south Sacramento County address.
Inside the mobile home, deputies found Vasquez with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a sheriff’s department news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the meantime, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department responded to the dead end of old Highway 65 in Sheridan and found the man’s vehicle. Childers, a Sacramento resident, was detained without incident.
Sacramento County deputies took him into custody and brought him to detectives to be interviewed about the shooting. Childers was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of murder early Wednesday.
Childers and Vasquez had a dating relationship, according to a sheriff’s department news release.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
