Funeral plans set for South Land Park quadruple homicide victims

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding Pause

0:36 Sacramento officer says police 'offed' suspect who charged at them with knives

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

0:33 Police drive to scene of Flenaugh shooting: 'Shots fired, suspect is down'

0:41 'I didn't know it was that awful,' says mother of Muller victim

1:58 Attorney says FBI should be held responsible for what happened to Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)