Funeral plans set for South Land Park quadruple homicide victims

Funeral plans have been set for the four victims of the South Land Park homicide.
A service will be held Friday at West Sacramento’s Center for Spiritual Awareness to celebrate the lives of 45-year-old Angelique Vasquez, her 14-year-old daughter Mia Vasquez, 11-year-old son Alvin Vasquez and her 21-year-old niece Ashley Coleman.
Angelique Vasquez’s husband and the father of their two children, Salvador Vasquez-Oliva, 56, has been charged in the killings in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue.
Tynya Beverly is a minister at the center and previously worked with Angelique Vasquez at the California Employment Development Department. She said she hopes this will heal the community. The service starts at 11 a.m. Friday and is open to the public. The center is at 1275 Starboard Drive in West Sacramento.
“This is going to begin the healing process,” Beverly said. “This is people coming together who wouldn’t normally come together, to rally around this … incident.”
“We haven’t really begun to talk about domestic violence,” Beverly added.
Sacramento police Capt. Dave Peletta, said officers went to the home on the morning of March 23 after police received a call from an individual in the Bay Area who said a relative had come to his home early in the morning and confessed to something horrific.
Lt. Bob McCloskey of the Sacramento police department’s major crimes unit said it was not a random act, but a domestic violence issue.
A GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal of $60,000 to help the family with everyday expenses. Almost $7,000 has been raised in three days.
https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-smith-family-with-expenses
