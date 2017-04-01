U.S. Marine with ties to Sacramento arrested in San Bernardino County double homicide

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding Pause

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

2:02 Father next in line for trial after charges aired in death of days-old Justice Rees

1:04 Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence

1:03 Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims

0:36 City Councilman Jay Schenirer: 'We need to support one another'

0:48 Randy Green, father of Samantha Green, on arrest of Frank Rees