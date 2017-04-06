James Rutter Middle School closed after fire damages classrooms

An early Thursday morning fire damaged three classrooms at James Rutter Middle School before firefighters could extinguish the blaze.
Cause is still not known for the fire at the Elk Grove Unified School campus on Palmer House Drive. Due to “extensive damage to the core area of the school” officials have decided close James Rutter until further notice, according to a district press release.
Updates will be available on the school’s Facebook page and through the school notification system.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Chris Vestal said that a school alarm system alerted fire dispatch to a problem at the school about 1:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they went to an alarm panel that told them the specific location on campus where the alarm activated.
At the same time, a passerby reported smoke coming from a wing at the rear of the school. When crews went to the location of the blaze they found heavy flames and smoke.
The fire attack began and the fire was upgraded to a second alarm to get more firefighters to handle laying of hose line from some distance. The fire was extinguished at 2:30 a.m.
One classroom had very heavy fire and smoke damage, said Vestal. Another had fairly significant fire and smoke damage, and a third had smoke damage.
