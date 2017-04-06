James Rutter Middle School closed after fire damages classrooms

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence Pause

0:15 Woman falls off Foresthill Bridge taking selfie

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

0:34 Young Orangevale robbers caught clearly on camera in armed robbery of store

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:18 See what's behind the police eyes in the sky

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

1:12 Mother discusses son's severe brain damage after police used batons and Tasers to subdue him