FBI agents search Yuba City home where missing college student last seen

FBI investigators focused Thursday on searching a Yuba City home where police say missing 20-year-old Alycia Yeoman was last seen a week ago.
FBI agents walked in and out of the tan home in the 1800 block of Romero Street, carrying plastic containers as Sutter County Sheriff’s deputies and Gridley-Biggs Police Department officers stood guard.
Police say the home was the last place where the missing Yuba College student was seen March 30.
Public records show a man named Michael Lizarraga owns the home. A white utility truck with decals reading “Lizarraga Chimney and Masonry” sat in front of the home behind yellow police tape.
A LinkedIn page for Mike Lizarraga says he has run the business for the past 13 years.
A man who identified himself as Lizarraga’s son, also Michael, said in a phone interview Thursday that he and his family have nothing to do with Yeoman’s disappearance.
“My dad walked her to her car to say goodbye and she was perfectly fine,” said the younger Michael Lizarraga.
He said he did not wish to comment further, only adding that he and his family hope Yeoman is found soon.
“There’s a lot of stories in the news right now,” he said. “We really don’t have anything to do with it.”
He said he was staying at a family member’s home and that he has high regard for Yeoman. “She’s a really good person,” he said.
Efforts to reach the Gridley-Biggs Police Department have been unsuccessful. An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment regarding the investigation, referring media inquiries to local law enforcement.
Yeoman’s Toyota Tacoma truck was located near Pennington Road in the Live Oak area about 5 p.m. Monday by a citizen. Also on Monday, a citizen called the Gridley-Biggs Police Department to report finding a cell phone in the general vicinity of the truck.
The phone belongs to Yeoman, a Gridley resident. On Tuesday afternoon, police reported that her cell phone records and electronic devices were being analyzed for leads that might help them find her.
Yeoman was last seen leaving the residence on Romero Street about 11 p.m. March 30. She reportedly was alone when she drove her faded green 1998 Toyota Tacoma truck and turned west onto Butte House Road.
Although police said they have no credible leads suggesting suspicious circumstances in Yeoman’s disappearance, she did not report to work as scheduled and has had no known contact with anyone for a week.
Searchers combed the area near where the pickup was found. Police said they met Tuesday with Yeoman’s family, who are continuing their own search efforts.
“We want to let the police do their job and not have media interference,” a family representative told The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday.
A woman who answered the phone at the Gridley-Biggs Police Department on Tuesday afternoon said no one was available to speak, explaining that it was a small department and all officers were in the field. She said the department was using its Facebook page to keep the media and the public updated on the search.
