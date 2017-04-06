Crime - Sacto 911

April 6, 2017 1:08 PM

Arrest made in shooting death of motorist on Sacramento street

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide in the death in December of a woman shot while at the wheel of a car in Sacramento.

The woman, Shafiyyah Sade Roberts, 24, of Yuba City, was driving west with two passengers along the 1200 block of Isabel Street, north of downtown near Richards Boulevard, about 3 p.m. Dec. 23 when her vehicle was fired upon and she was struck in the head.

The vehicle then veered off the road into a metal pole, and then across the street to where it stopped on a sidewalk. The shooter fled.

Police announced Thursday they had arrested Dyllon Wolfe as a suspect in Roberts’ death. Wolfe was already in Sacramento County Jail, having been arrested Feb. 18 on unrelated charges.

Police said at the time of the killing that a man and a woman were in the car with Roberts. They left the scene but are not suspected in the shooting, according to a police news release.

No motive has been established for the killing.

 

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Crime - Sacto 911

