Family holds out hope for safe return of missing Gridley woman

The family of a 20-year-old Gridley woman who disappeared more than a week ago held out hope Friday that she will be found safe.
Alycia “Aly” Yeoman’s parents and extended family attended a news conference in Yuba City late Friday afternoon with representatives of several law enforcement agencies that have been involved in the search for the missing Yuba College student.
“We firmly believe in our hearts that Aly is alive and needs our help,” the family said in a written statement read by Gridley-Biggs Police Chief Dean Price.
Price said the family has been reaching out nationally in an effort to locate Yeoman, who was last seen driving away from a residence on Romero Street in Yuba City the night of March 30. Her family reported her missing April 1 after she failed to report for her jobs at Starbucks and McDonald’s.
Yeoman’s family said it was out of character for her to miss work.
Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, have been involved in the search. Price announced during Friday’s news conference that the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation going forward. The FBI has set up a tip line, at 800-225-5324, to receive information pertaining to the case. A $5,000 reward is offered for information the leads to the location of Yeoman.
The FBI and Sutter County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday searched the house in the 1800 block of Romero Street where Yeoman was last seen.
Search teams under the direction of the Butte County Sheriff’s Office also searched the Live Oak Recreation Area along the Feather River on Thursday. The site is near the orchard where Yeoman’s abandoned green Toyota Tacoma was located Monday, stuck in the mud. Her cell phone was found nearby.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said ground and air searches have been conducted in the area, along with a boat search on the Feather River.
Officials declined to comment on whether they had found any evidence of foul play. They said family members had received online messages pertaining to Yeoman’s disappearance, but declined to say whether any were ransom requests.
