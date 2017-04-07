Family holds out hope for safe return of missing Gridley woman

2:16 South Land Park memorial: A community mourns Pause

0:49 South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

0:15 Investigators look for clues in mystery of Gridley woman's disappearance

1:18 Family, friends of victims watch as Jerod Watson is arraigned on triple murder charges

2:25 Exploring the Foresthill Bridge via drone

0:15 Woman falls off Foresthill Bridge taking selfie

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed

0:51 Foresthill Bridge, 730 feet above American River, gets a face-lift

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence