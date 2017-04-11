Walk-on volleyball coach accused of sex offense involving teenage boy

A former walk-on volleyball coach for the Roseville Joint Union High School District is to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of lewd and lascivious acts involving a teenage boy.
Jason Daniel Cole, 40, was arrested by Roseville police April 5 on a Placer County warrant charging him with oral copulation of an unconscious victim. He was booked into Placer County Jail.
The incident involving a 16-year-old male victim was reported to the Lincoln Police Department on Jan. 1, 2016, according to Lincoln Police Chief Doug Lee. The investigation was submitted to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, which conducted further investigation. A warrant for Cole’s arrest was issued last month.
As a walk-on coach, Cole coached varsity boys volleyball in the Roseville Joint Union High School District during the 2015 season, according to a district news release issued Tuesday.
Cole was immediately placed on paid administrative leave in January 2016, pending the outcome of the Lincoln Police Department’s investigation. Athletic coaches serve on a year-to-year basis and Cole’s coaching contract was not renewed following the 2016 season, the district reported.
“It is our understanding, based on information shared by the Lincoln Police Department, the alleged incident occurred in a private residence within the city of Lincoln and did not involve students nor staff from the Roseville Joint Union High School District,” the district news release states.
Cole is to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Placer County Jail courtroom, 2775 Richardson Drive, Auburn.
