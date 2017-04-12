Nevada County Sheriff identifies homicide victim whose remains were found in bag

The man whose decomposed remains were found last week in Nevada County has been identified.
Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal identified the man who died from multiple gunshot wounds to his head as 60-year-old Scott William Cox. Royal said Cox lived at the home where his remains were found.
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office earlier said that detectives have interviewed a “person of interest” in the killing of Cox. His remains were discovered April 3 in a trash bag outside his Alta Sierra home.
Deputies were dispatched about 5:20 p.m. on that day to the residence in the 17000 block of Virginia Way. Neighbors had found the remains after smelling a foul odor outside the residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Two search warrants have been obtained over the past week to investigate the case. A search executed Tuesday resulted in more evidence being removed from the residence.
