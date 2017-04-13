Folsom Chick-fil-A missing cow costumes

The Folsom Chick-fil-A is reporting three cow mascot costumes are missing and believed to be stolen between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
“Intruders driving a dark hatchback broke into our storage,” the East Bidwell Street store posted on Facebook. “If you have any information on the whereabouts of our beloved cows or their kidnappers, please let us know.”
James Daack, hospitality director for the store, said anyone with information can call the store ay 916-817-2697.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice
