Sheriff-coroner identifies Rocklin teen killed in Highway 65 crash

A 17-year-old Rocklin boy, who died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 65 near Lincoln, has been identified by the Placer County Sheriff-Coroner.
The teen was identified as Carl Angelo Lampa Rafols.
The crash occurred about 2:35 p.m. on northbound Highway 65, north of Twelve Bridges Drive, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
Witnesses told the CHP that the 2015 Nissan Sentra was traveling at high speed on the right shoulder and passing several vehicles when it struck a guardrail then hit a large metal pole supporting the exit sign for Lincoln Boulevard.
Rafols, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger, who was in the front passenger seat, was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries, according to the news release.
Editor’s note: This story was changed April 13 to correctly identify the deceased as a boy.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments