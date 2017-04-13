Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 13, 2017 12:59 PM

Sheriff-coroner identifies Rocklin teen killed in Highway 65 crash

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A 17-year-old Rocklin boy, who died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 65 near Lincoln, has been identified by the Placer County Sheriff-Coroner.

The teen was identified as Carl Angelo Lampa Rafols.

The crash occurred about 2:35 p.m. on northbound Highway 65, north of Twelve Bridges Drive, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

Witnesses told the CHP that the 2015 Nissan Sentra was traveling at high speed on the right shoulder and passing several vehicles when it struck a guardrail then hit a large metal pole supporting the exit sign for Lincoln Boulevard.

Rafols, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger, who was in the front passenger seat, was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries, according to the news release.

Editor’s note: This story was changed April 13 to correctly identify the deceased as a boy.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Stolen heavy equipment recovered in Placer County

Stolen heavy equipment recovered in Placer County 1:08

Stolen heavy equipment recovered in Placer County
Granite Bay spring break party ends with arrests 0:44

Granite Bay spring break party ends with arrests
Sacramento police officers respond after initial jaywalking stop 5:04

Sacramento police officers respond after initial jaywalking stop

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos