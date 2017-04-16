Grass Valley woman charged with driving ATV while drunk and killing passenger

A Grass Valley woman is facing charges she crashed an all-terrain vehicle while drunk Saturday and ejecting a passenger who later died.
The California Highway Patrol said that Carlee D’Arata was driving a Yamaha Rhino ATV on Old Coach Way near Lower Colfax Road around 6:44 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and overturned it.
One of her two passengers, Antonette Thevenin, 31, of Grass Valley, was ejected from the vehicle and was crushed when the ATV landed on top of her, CHP said.
D’Arata, 29, called police and fled the scene with the unidentified second passenger, CHP said. Bystanders and witnesses in the area provided assistance to Thevenin, but she was pronounced dead at a Roseville hospital.
D’Arata was found at her home shortly after the accident and CHP officers determined she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. She was arrested for felony DUI causing great bodily injury, as well as a charge of homicide, and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City, CHP said.
CHP asks anyone with additional information to contact the patrol’s Grass Valley office at (530) 477-4900.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice
