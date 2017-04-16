Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 16, 2017 8:13 PM

Grass Valley woman charged with driving ATV while drunk and killing passenger

By Jessica Hice

jhice@sacbee.com

A Grass Valley woman is facing charges she crashed an all-terrain vehicle while drunk Saturday and ejecting a passenger who later died.

The California Highway Patrol said that Carlee D’Arata was driving a Yamaha Rhino ATV on Old Coach Way near Lower Colfax Road around 6:44 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and overturned it.

One of her two passengers, Antonette Thevenin, 31, of Grass Valley, was ejected from the vehicle and was crushed when the ATV landed on top of her, CHP said.

D’Arata, 29, called police and fled the scene with the unidentified second passenger, CHP said. Bystanders and witnesses in the area provided assistance to Thevenin, but she was pronounced dead at a Roseville hospital.

D’Arata was found at her home shortly after the accident and CHP officers determined she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. She was arrested for felony DUI causing great bodily injury, as well as a charge of homicide, and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City, CHP said.

CHP asks anyone with additional information to contact the patrol’s Grass Valley office at (530) 477-4900.

 
Sign up
Receive Breaking News alerts in your e-mail inbox as soon as the news happens. Sign up here. Sign up here.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Flames engulf Japanese Imports Service & Repair in Sacramento

Flames engulf Japanese Imports Service & Repair in Sacramento 1:01

Flames engulf Japanese Imports Service & Repair in Sacramento
Flames, smoke engulf auto shop between J Street and Improv Alley 1:01

Flames, smoke engulf auto shop between J Street and Improv Alley
Flames, smoke engulfing downtown building 0:13

Flames, smoke engulfing downtown building

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos