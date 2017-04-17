Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 17, 2017 6:21 AM

Police investigate Rancho Cordova killing of 21-year-old man

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man who was shot Sunday in Rancho Cordova.

Police reported that dispatchers received a 911 call a little after noon Sunday from someone who said a man was shot in the lower body near Zinfandel Drive and Sunrise Boulevard.

Rancho Cordova police responded to the scene, but the shooting victim had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to a police press release. By the time officers reached the hospital, the man had died.

Officers learned that the earlier caller had given an incorrect address for the shooting. The shooting actually occurred not far away near Coloma Road and El Manto Drive.

Homicide detectives responded to the correct location of the homicide to begin their investigation. Motive for the man’s death and his identity have not been disclosed.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Flames engulf Japanese Imports Service & Repair in Sacramento

Flames engulf Japanese Imports Service & Repair in Sacramento 1:01

Flames engulf Japanese Imports Service & Repair in Sacramento
Flames, smoke engulf auto shop between J Street and Improv Alley 1:01

Flames, smoke engulf auto shop between J Street and Improv Alley
Flames, smoke engulfing downtown building 0:13

Flames, smoke engulfing downtown building

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos