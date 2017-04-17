Police investigate Rancho Cordova killing of 21-year-old man

Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man who was shot Sunday in Rancho Cordova.
Police reported that dispatchers received a 911 call a little after noon Sunday from someone who said a man was shot in the lower body near Zinfandel Drive and Sunrise Boulevard.
Rancho Cordova police responded to the scene, but the shooting victim had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to a police press release. By the time officers reached the hospital, the man had died.
Officers learned that the earlier caller had given an incorrect address for the shooting. The shooting actually occurred not far away near Coloma Road and El Manto Drive.
Homicide detectives responded to the correct location of the homicide to begin their investigation. Motive for the man’s death and his identity have not been disclosed.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
