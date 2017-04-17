Retired Davis police dog Cane dies peacefully at age 11

A retired Davis police dog, good at both catching crooks and public relations, has died after being nursed along for about two years with a heart condition.
Hurricane, nicknamed Cane, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday at 11 years old. Cane, who served the department for 6 years, enjoyed police work, visiting schools and making other public appearances.
He lived in retirement with his last handler, Davis police Officer Lee Hatfield, who posted a short remembrance:
“Hurricane was the type of dog that could make any handler look good,” Hatfield wrote. “He was passionate about working but also social and friendly. He loved being the center of attention and knew how to work a crowd.”
Cane was diagnosed with a severe heart condition two years ago, but thanks to the Foothills K9 Association, the Animal Wellness Center in Davis and the UC Davis Veterinary Hospital the dog had two more years of comfortable retirement after his diagnosis.
“He will be missed by all of us at the Davis Police Department and by the residents of Davis,” read a post on the department’s Facebook page. “Good boy, Cane.”
