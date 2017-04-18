Suspect in Fresno slayings had ties to Sacramento, including a felony rap sheet

The suspect in Tuesday’s triple-homicide in Fresno attended high school and college in Sacramento, according to his Facebook page, and racked up nine criminal cases in Sacramento Superior Court between 1997 and 2004, online records indicate.

Kori Ali Muhammad, whose aliases include Cory Taylor, Kori Taylor and Kori McWallace, said on his Facebook page that he attended Grant Joint Union High School in Sacramento and studied multimedia at Cosumnes River College.

Officials at both Grant said Tuesday they had no record of his enrollment, but a spokesman for the Los Rios Community College District said a student named Kori McWallace - who had the same date of birth as Muhammad - attended American River college, Cosumnes River college and Sacramento City College at various times from 1996 until 2004. The district had no immediate details on what he studied or whether he graduated.

Other public records also indicate he lived in the Sacramento area for several years.

Court records also show Muhammad was indicted in federal court in Fresno in 2005 on charges of possessing cocaine base and being a felon in possession of a firearm. That case at one point led to him to seeking an insanity defense and being ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Muhammad later pleaded guilty to two of the seven counts in the indictment and was sentenced Oct. 10, 2006, to serve just over nine years in prison.

His sentence was reduced in 2008 to seven years and eight months. He later violated terms of his supervised release and was accepted into a drug reentry program that he successfully completed. He was removed from supervision on Sept. 29, 2016, court records state.

In Sacramento, his criminal record began in 1997 with a felony charge of making criminal threats that was downgraded to a misdemeanor and to which he pleaded no contest.

Other charges over the years included forgery, false imprisonment and driving under the influence, online records state.

He also had a criminal history in the state of Washington, including charges of illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and obstructing a law enforcement officer, public records indicate.

The Fresno Bee reported that Muhammad, 39, was arrested after a suspect randomly began shooting at four white men in Fresno Tuesday, killing three, before he was apprehended.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer told the Fresno Bee that Muhammad also is suspected in the fatal shooting of a security guard outside a Motel 6 on Blackstone Avenue in central Fresno Thursday. He faces four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Dyer said Muhammad had expressed dislike of whites in Facebook posts; all of the victims were white. Dyer called it a “random act of violence.”

The Facebook page, which Tuesday afternoon carried online comments denouncing Muhammad after word of the shootings, also appeared to contain a post from Muhammad from Monday in which he wrote that “my kill rate increases tremendously on the other side.” The page appeared to have been taken offline by 3:30 p.m.

The Fresno Bee quoted Dyer as saying two of the people shot outside Catholic Charities, on Fulton Street just north of downtown, may have been clients of the social service agency, not employees. The third victim was a Pacific Gas & Electric employee riding in a company truck. A fourth man was shot at but not injured.

