Sacramento man arrested in hit-and-run of 5-year-old bicyclist in Meadowview

A Sacramento motorist was arrested on suspicion of hitting a child on a bike while driving drunk, Sacramento police said.
Sacramento police were called about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday about a 5-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of Kim Avenue in Meadowview. The child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His condition later stabilized.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the boy fled the scene. Acting on information they received, officers found the vehicle in a nearby field.
Officers also were able to arrest the suspected driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Charles Clark of Sacramento. He was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run and felony driving under the influence, according to a police spokesman.
