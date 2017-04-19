Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

April 19, 2017 9:38 AM

Sacramento man arrested in hit-and-run of 5-year-old bicyclist in Meadowview

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A Sacramento motorist was arrested on suspicion of hitting a child on a bike while driving drunk, Sacramento police said.

Sacramento police were called about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday about a 5-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of Kim Avenue in Meadowview. The child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His condition later stabilized.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the boy fled the scene. Acting on information they received, officers found the vehicle in a nearby field.

Officers also were able to arrest the suspected driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Charles Clark of Sacramento. He was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run and felony driving under the influence, according to a police spokesman.

Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case

Gunplay and an attempted murder are among highlights on the rap sheets of fugitives joining the Sacramento area's most-wanted list for the latest reporting week, April 18, 2017.

Brian Blomster / Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers The Sacramento Bee

 
Sign up
Receive Breaking News alerts in your e-mail inbox as soon as the news happens. Sign up here. Sign up here.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos