April 19, 2017 11:55 AM

Woman pleads guilty in Davis Islamic Center vandalism

By Darrell Smith

dvsmith@sacbee.com

Lauren Kirk-Coehlo pleaded guilty Wednesday to vandalism and hate crimes for vandalizing the Davis Islamic Center in January.

The Davis woman entered her plea in Yolo Superior Court in Woodland about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, hours before she was to face a preliminary hearing on the charges related to the Jan. 22 incident.

Kirk-Coehlo was arrested Feb. 14 on on suspicion of breaking six of the Davis mosque’s windows, damaging several bicycles at the mosque and wrapping pork around the handle of one of the mosque’s exterior doors, Davis police said. Muslims are forbidden to eat or touch pork.

Kirk-Coehlo’s Woodland attorney Steven Sabbadini declined comment Wednesday, but prosecuting Yolo County Deputy District Attorney Ryan Couzens said Kirk-Coehlo’s desire to meet incendiary words with actions made her case particularly troubling for prosecutors.

Couzens said that Kirk-Coehlo’s plea was “not a plea deal. It was not done with any promises from the District Attorney or the court.”

“She made very incendiary comments about wanting to do harm to various minority groups and showed a willingness to act on those desires in this case. Those facts are concerning,” Couzens said following the hearing. “The People will be arguing for a result that best protects the community.”

Kirk-Coehlo could face up to a six-year sentence in state prison when she is sentenced June 16, Couzens said. The case now goes to Yolo County probation officials for a sentencing report.

Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

A woman suspected of smashing six windowpanes smashed and placing strips of uncooked bacon on an exterior door handle of the Davis mosque early in the morning of Jan. 22, 2017, has been arrested, Davis police said. The woman has been identified as Lauren

Video courtesy of CAIR

 
Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith

