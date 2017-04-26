Sacramento coroner identifies aunt, nephew found dead on Tuesday

Sacramento County Coroner’s deputies have identified a woman and her nephew whose bodies were found in different locations Tuesday -- but whose deaths might be connected.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department detectives continued to investigate whether the fatal stabbing of a 54-year-old woman found in her apartment Tuesday morning is connected to the death of her nephew, who was found hours earlier on Fair Oaks Boulevard just over a mile away.

The Sacramento County Coroner identified the woman on Tuesday night as Linda Jeanette Zachmeyer. On Monday, the coroner’s office identified her nephew as Christopher Bubier, 34, of Sacramento.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday saying a woman was found dead in her apartment in the 1100 block of Bell Street. A relative of the woman had gone to her apartment after she failed to show up at work earlier in the morning.

When deputies arrived, they found Zachmeyer who had been stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zachmeyer was found hours after the department's homicide detectives were investigating Bubier’s death. Bubier was found on Fair Oaks Boulevard just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Bubier was unresponsive and had upper body trauma when Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene near Fulton Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Sacramento County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull said that homicide detectives are looking into the connection between the deaths.

"It is too early to tell, because we have to wait for an autopsy and a pathologist report, but there are indicators that the wounds suffered by the male on Fair Oaks Boulevard could be self-inflicted," Turnbull said.

"Detectives are trying to backtrack the movements of the deceased male as well as talk to family members to see if he frequented the woman's apartment," he said.