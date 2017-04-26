‘Extremely violent’ attack kills woman, 86, on Highlands High running track

A woman at Highlands High School was attacked and killed early Wednesday by a man while she walked with a friend on the running track.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull said dispatchers were informed of the attack just after 6 a.m. Deputies responded to the scene, along with Twin Rivers School District police.

The two women, one 86 years old and the other age 61, were at the track for exercise when they were attacked by a man they apparently did not know. The older woman was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries.

Motive for the attack is not known. The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 155 pounds, with short, curly hair and clean shaven. He was wearing black sweat pants and a burgundy sweat shirt.

He was last seen fleeing over a fence on Walerga Road. Turnbull said that a witness normally at the track, much like the victims, saw the attack occurring and called authorities.

“One of the witnesses knows the two victims, saw this occurring, got to a phone and called 911,” Turnbull said. “It appears to be a stranger attack.”

David Lugo, interim chief of the Twin Rivers Police Department, said arriving students initially were told by law enforcement that school was canceled.

But as the investigation progressed, school authorities decided school could operate with some restrictions “once the scene was fully secured,” Lugo said.

Students were released from classrooms only to change classes, he said. Visits to restrooms required escorts. And several classes ordinarily held in rooms closest to the school track were moved elsewhere on campus.

The district also sent auto-dial telephone recordings notifying Highlands High families that classes would occur Wednesday as scheduled.

The calls reported the news of the crime and were circulated also to families with students in nearby schools, said Zenobia Gerald, Twin Rivers spokeswoman.

Lugo identified the schools as Creative Connections Arts Academy, a secondary school, Hillsdale and W.A. Allison elementary schools and Miles P. Richmond, a special education campus.

Turnbull called the attack extremely violent and that the women were hit by fists and kicked. The 61-year-old woman was treated at the scene and did not have to go to the hospital, Turnbull said.

North Highlands has long struggled with crime and homicide. Seventeen murders have occurred in the 95660 ZIP code during the last decade, more than the large majority of communities in sheriff’s jurisdiction, according to department crime report data.

Sacramento County murders involving the elderly are rare but do occur. About 60, or 4 percent, of the 1,500 murders that occurred in the county between 1999 and 2015 involved victims over 65, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 30, or 2 percent, of the murders involved victims over 75.

Turnbull said residents should be vigilant for strangers in their neighborhood. He said that police dogs searched the neighborhood and officers established a perimeter, but the suspect could not be found.

“If anybody walking or driving during that time who saw somebody who matches that description or knows that person,” Turnbull said, “they should call the Sheriff’s Department.”

Kirin Kumar, executive director of WALKSacramento, said there are basic safety tips walkers should consider at night. He cited the need to wear bright clothing, walk with a buddy and be aware of surroundings.

He observed, however, that those tips likely could not have helped the women at Highlands High, who were victims of a person-on-person assault.

The Bee’s Phillip Reese contributed to this report.