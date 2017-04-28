Sacto 911

April 28, 2017 8:39 AM

Noted local runner Theresa McCourt went missing. She turned up in a hospital.

By Bill Lindelof and Jessica Hice

A prominent person in the Sacramento running community who was missing for a time Thursday has been found at a hospital where she was being treated for injuries suffered when hit by a vehicle.

Theresa McCourt, 58, who is memory impaired, went missing from her home in the 4200 block of U Street about 9 a.m. Thursday, Sacramento police said.

Sacramento police reported McCourt was found at an area hospital about midnight after being struck by a vehicle near 47th Avenue and Highway 99.

Representatives at the UC Davis Medical Center said McCourt is in critical condition as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.

McCourt, who clocked a 2-hour, 50-minute marathon in her elite runner years, won the inaugural Run to Feed the Hungry 10K in 1994 in a time of 38.17.

The Manchester, England-reared McCourt has led a healthy lifestyle, making running a lifelong activity. For a time, when she was a young mother, she helped organize a group of three-wheel stroller-pushing parents who went under the informal name of “Moms on M Street” or “Mums on M Street,” as the British expatriate put it.

Each Friday they gathered at 9 a.m. at 39th and M streets, some driving from as far away as Elk Grove, Folsom and Natomas, for a weekly stroll through East Sacramento.

The M Street stroller group said they made the walk for the exercise and camaraderie. She wrote a column on running for The Bee from 1990 to 1998.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

