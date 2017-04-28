Sacto 911

April 28, 2017 10:43 AM

Man arrested in killing of 86-year-old woman on Highlands High track

By Bill Lindelof

A man originally identified as a person of interest in the killing of an 86-year-old woman Wednesday at the Highlands High School track has been arrested in connection with her death.

Neven Glen Butler, 18, of North Highlands, was arrested by Sacramento County homicide detectives on suspicion of murder in the killing on Wednesday morning of Fusako Petrus.

Butler was already in custody on for allegedly assaulting another elderly woman the same day near Howe and Fair Oaks.

Petrus died early in the morning Wednesday as she walked on the track in North Highlands, as she had regularly done for decades. Both she and a 61-year-old friend were sexually assaulted and beaten by a stranger, authorities said.

Butler was arrested Wednesday in an unrelated assault has been named as a “person of interest” in the case.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull said Petrus was walking at her own pace, a little ahead of her 61-year-old exercise partner, when the attacker jumped from a hiding place, perhaps a backstop. He attacked the younger woman first.

The attack occurred about 6 a.m. When Petrus tried to help her friend, the attacker turned on Petrus and killed her, Turnbull said.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

