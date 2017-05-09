Man fatally shot at Oak Park apartment

A man shot outside and Oak Park residence Thursday evening died of his injuries.

Sacramento police initially released little information regarding a late afternoon shooting at an apartment in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood – including whether the victim survived. In a news release issued shortly before 10 p.m., police said the man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel.

Officers responded to a multiplex in the 3300 block of Sixth Avenue, just east of 33rd Street near McClatchy Park, shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a report of gunshots. They found a man in a fenced yard area at the residence with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, said Officer Matthew McPhail, police spokesman.

McPhail said at least one person was being sought in connection with the shooting. That person left the scene, possibly in a vehicle, before officers arrived.

The shooting victim, an adult male believed to be in his 20s or 30s, is thought to be associated with one of the multiplex units, but McPhail said it had not been determined whether he was a tenant or a visitor. No one else was at the apartment when police arrived.

McPhail said police initially did not disclose that the victim had died because they were following up on leads and worried that releasing that information could compromise their investigation.

Police do not know the motive for the shooting, but investigators are working to identify people who may have been present when it occurred. McPhail said the shooting is believed to have taken place in the yard where the man was found.

Sixth Avenue was closed to traffic between 33rd and 37th streets. McPhail said a yoga studio nextdoor to the residence where the shooting occurred canceled evening classes because of the police activity.

Any witnesses with information regarding the shooting are asked to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.