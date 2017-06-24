A man was shot on the morning of Saturday June 24, 2017 during an altercation with a suspect outside a liquor store. Police are working to find the suspect. The victim is in serious condition at an area hospital, but expected to survive, police said. Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee
June 24, 2017 11:30 AM

Man shot outside liquor store in downtown Sacramento

By Anthony Sorci and Thomas Oide

A man was shot Saturday morning outside a downtown Sacramento cigar and liquor store, the Sacramento Police Department reports.

The incident began with an altercation at Rodney’s Cigar and Liquor Store at 1000 J St., said Sacramento police Lt. Paul Freeman. The shooting was reported at 10:50 a.m. on the sidewalk outside the store.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in an alley across the street from the Shasta Hotel on 10th Street. The man was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital, Freeman said. He is in serious condition but expected to survive, police said.

The shooter is described as a white man in his 50s, weighing 250 to 300 pounds, Freeman said. He was last seen running eastbound on J Street wearing a florescent camouflage fishing hat, red-and-white plaid short sleeve shirt, blue undershirt, black cargo pants and a black backpack, police said.

“To have a shooting incident like this in the middle of daylight on J Street is unusual, period, whether its a weekend or a workday,” Freeman said. “I can’t recall the last time we had actual gunfire in the middle of broad daylight on J Street.”

Sacramento's most wanted: A one-two punch and ramming speed have these guys on the run

Assaults took different forms with some of the people on the current list of the Sacramento region's most-wanted fugitives. The robbery was more of a straight-forward affair for the week of June 19-24, 2017.

Brian Blomster / Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers The Sacramento Bee
 
