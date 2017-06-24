Man shot outside liquor store in downtown Sacramento

A man was shot Saturday morning outside a downtown Sacramento cigar and liquor store, the Sacramento Police Department reports.
The incident began with an altercation at Rodney’s Cigar and Liquor Store at 1000 J St., said Sacramento police Lt. Paul Freeman. The shooting was reported at 10:50 a.m. on the sidewalk outside the store.
When officers arrived, they found the victim in an alley across the street from the Shasta Hotel on 10th Street. The man was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital, Freeman said. He is in serious condition but expected to survive, police said.
The shooter is described as a white man in his 50s, weighing 250 to 300 pounds, Freeman said. He was last seen running eastbound on J Street wearing a florescent camouflage fishing hat, red-and-white plaid short sleeve shirt, blue undershirt, black cargo pants and a black backpack, police said.
“To have a shooting incident like this in the middle of daylight on J Street is unusual, period, whether its a weekend or a workday,” Freeman said. “I can’t recall the last time we had actual gunfire in the middle of broad daylight on J Street.”
