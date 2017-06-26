Identities released by coroner in Rio Linda murder-suicide

A man shot his wife to death and then turned the gun on himself in a Rio Linda home Sunday night while their three children were in the residence, sheriff’s deputies said.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s dispatchers were called about 8:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a shooting in a house in the 400 block of Q Street. When deputies got to the home, they found Xor Xiong and Mau Lee Vue, both 34 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighter-paramedics arrived to the scene and pronounced both dead.
An investigation revealed that the married couple had argued before things turned violent. The husband, Xiong, got a handgun and killed his wife before turning the weapon on himself, according to investigators.
Inside the home were the couple’s three children, the youngest 3 and the oldest 15 years.
Homicide detectives were called in to perform a detailed investigation. The identities of the adults have not been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
