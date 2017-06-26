Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Video by Sharon Okada and Sam Stanton The Sacramento Bee
Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Video by Sharon Okada and Sam Stanton The Sacramento Bee
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

June 26, 2017 7:05 AM

Good Samaritan saw a father and daughter drowning – and could only save one of them

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Divers have recovered the body of a man who disappeared underwater after his boat flipped over Sunday afternoon while kayaking with his 5-year-old daughter near Rio Vista.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the father as Roni Estuardo Avila Alvarado, 40, of San Francisco.

The father and daughter had been kayaking in the area of Three Mile Slough in Brannan Island State Park when the incident happened.

Both went underwater but the man resurfaced holding his daughter above water. She was brought to safety by a good Samaritan who spotted them and came to their aid on a personal watercraft, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull.

Alvarado went underwater again after his daughter was rescued and did not resurface. They had not been wearing life jackets, Turnbull said.

Sheriff’s dispatchers received a call about 2:30 p.m. Sunday that the drowning had occurred. Alvarado’s body was found by divers about 11 p.m. Sunday and eventually recovered.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Controlled burns meant to reduce fuels in American River Parkway

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos