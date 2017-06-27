Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

June 27, 2017 7:19 AM

Pregnant woman shot at memorial in Oak Park

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A woman who was eight months pregnant had to have her labor induced after she was shot Saturday in Oak Park at a memorial of a loved one.

Sacramento police were dispatched to the area of 33rd Street and 10th Avenue about 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found that the woman had a serious gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital, where doctors decided it was best to induce labor. The mother and child are doing well, according to a Sacramento police spokesman.

Police have made no arrest in the shooting and have no information about whether the woman was targeted by the shooter.

Sacramento's most wanted: A one-two punch and ramming speed have these guys on the run

Assaults took different forms with some of the people on the current list of the Sacramento region's most-wanted fugitives. The robbery was more of a straight-forward affair for the week of June 19-24, 2017.

Brian Blomster / Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers The Sacramento Bee
 
Sign up
Receive Breaking News alerts in your e-mail inbox as soon as the news happens. Sign up here. Sign up here.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police in 'paramilitary gear' on scene to investigate officer shooting, witness says

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos