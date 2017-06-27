Pregnant woman shot at memorial in Oak Park

A woman who was eight months pregnant had to have her labor induced after she was shot Saturday in Oak Park at a memorial of a loved one.
Sacramento police were dispatched to the area of 33rd Street and 10th Avenue about 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found that the woman had a serious gunshot wound.
She was taken to a hospital, where doctors decided it was best to induce labor. The mother and child are doing well, according to a Sacramento police spokesman.
Police have made no arrest in the shooting and have no information about whether the woman was targeted by the shooter.
