Suspect accused of shooting RT deputy in the face was once charged in double homicide

The man arrested for shooting a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy in the face with his own service weapon at a light-rail station in North Highlands has been booked into jail, and the deputy is recovering after surgery on his jaw.
The deputy was identified Wednesday as Alex Ladwig, a four-year veteran of the sheriff’s department. The man suspected of shooting him, Nicory Marquis Spann, 27, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer.
According to a press release from SacRT, Ladwig was working overtime at the Watt/I-80 light rail station when he encountered Spann, a San Jose native with an extensive criminal history. Ladwig was working after hours to support increased patrols at the station, which were started several weeks ago int an effort to reduce what the transit agency termed the “criminal element.”
The SacRT press release says Spann was loitering at the station when he encountered Ladwig. SacRT has made a major effort over the past year to discourage non-ticket holders from hanging around at light rail stations. It’s part of the agency’s larger effort to improve the image, cleanliness and safety of light rail.
“This is a senseless act of violence and it simply will not be tolerated,” Lisa Hinz, chief of police for SacRT, is quoted as saying in the release. “Deputy Ladwig is a well-respected member of our team and we will honor his efforts by ensuring that Watt/I-80 be turned into a model station in the months ahead.”
Records show Spann has a criminal record in Sacramento and Santa Clara counties, including allegedly being involved in a 2008 double homicide in Mountain View. Spann was charged with two counts of murder, along with several other defendants, in the murder and robbery of a brother and sister in their home.
Spann pleaded guilty to charges of accessory after the fact and receiving stolen property and was sentenced to 16 months in prison, and the murder charges against him were dropped, said Benjamin Rada, a spokesman for Santa Clara Superior Court.
Ladwig, the deputy, has worked for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department for four years, assigned to corrections and then SacRT. “His friends can attest that he is a hard worker, a atem player, has a great sense of humor and can brighten up a room,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull said in a written statement.
The close call for the RT deputy, who underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the jaw, began shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday with a conversation with Spann on the lower platform of the Sacramento Regional Transit station at Watt Avenue and Interstate 80.
Sheriff’s Department spokesman Turnbull said that the man began an unprovoked attack on the deputy. Ladwig relayed via police radio that he was in a fight with a man.
Investigators have not been able to discuss the incident with Ladwig yet, Turnbull said. But it’s clear from video at the scene that the Ladwig’s initial contact with Spann was peaceful until Spann jumped up from a seated position and attacked Ladwig, Turnbull said.
At some point, Spann allegedly was able to get Ladwig’s service weapon and used the gun to fire two shots. One of the shots hit the deputy in the face.
The injured deputy updated dispatchers that he had been shot. Deputies, including the department’s SWAT officers, responded to the scene along with other police agencies. A Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew saw Spann run into the nearby Red Roof Inn, 4325 Watt Ave.
Law enforcement officers surrounded the motel to prevent him from slipping away. Meanwhile, Ladwig was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
A search of the motel was conducted. Deputies were aided by a wheeled robot whose camera showed Spann hiding in a fetal position in an alcove in an outside hallway of the motel.
Deputies took Spann into custody without further incident about 9:15 p.m.
Turnbull said that the deputy underwent surgery on his jaw for “major structural facial injuries.” He was reported out of surgery Wednesday morning and in stable condition.
Regional Transit, which operates the light-rail system, has a security force made up of sheriff’s deputies and Sacramento police officers on assignment to RT. The transit agency said Ladwig was assigned to security at the station.
Ladwig has served on transit security for a year, Turnbull said. Deputies typically request to serve on transit duty, in part because it provides experience similar to patrol work.
Court records show that Spann, the man accused of shooting Ladwig, is originally from San Jose and at some point moved to Galt. At the age of 18, he was accused in Santa Clara County of being the trigger man in the 2008 murders of Omar Aquino, 24, and Maria Teresa Sanchez-Aquino. Prosecutors eventually changed their theory of the case and pegged someone else as the shooter, and Spann pleaded to lesser charges.
Spann was given credit for incarceration during the murder case, and was released on parole in July 2009, according to Luis Patino of the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. A year later, Spann was returned to the department’s custody after his conviction on drug charges, and he was released after serving about nine months.
He was slapped earlier this month with a temporary restraining order from a Galt father who accused him of following children home from school, peeping into windows at the family's home and sexually assaulting his teenage niece before assaulting the dad, according to Sacramento Superior Court records.
He was served by a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy at his residence June 12 ahead of a scheduled June 30 Sacramento Superior Court hearing, court filings show.
The Galt father of four filed the restraining order paperwork June 7. He said he and his family were harassed by Spann sometime between May 19-22. At one point, the Galt dad said, Spann pulled up his niece’s shirt as she walked past him. His application for a restraining order stated that police were called in to investigate.
"Nicory had been seen following children home from school, looking through windows at the home and sexually assaulting my niece prior to assaulting myself," the father says in court papers.
Court records show Spann also faced misdemeanor charges in recent years, including disturbing the peace of a school in April 2012. Later that year, in October, Spann faced misdemeanor charges of making threats, drawing a weapon and vandalism.
In October 2012, Spann was also the subject of a civil harassment petition. The petition was filed in Sacramento Superior Court, but no action was taken, according to court records.
Two months later, in December 2012, he faced yet more charges of falsely calling in a bomb threat and possessing an alcoholic beverage on school grounds, Sacramento Superior Court records show.
Records show Spann pleaded no contest in April of this year to the vandalism and false bomb threat allegations and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years' informal probation.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews. The Bee’s Thomas Oide and Molly Sullivan contributed to this report.
