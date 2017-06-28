Michael Lee Langley
June 28, 2017 10:04 AM

Arrest made in death of man found near S Street sidewalk

By Bill Lindelof

Homicide detectives have made an arrest in the death of a man whose body was found near a Sacramento sidewalk over the weekend.

Michael Lee Langley, 56, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is suspected in the death of a man whose body, which had signs of body trauma, was found Saturday in a planter near the sidewalk on S Street, between 13th and 14th streets.

Homicide detectives and the department's Crime Scene Investigation unit responded to the scene.

Investigators believe the deceased was a "transient.” He has not been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Langley was spotted Tuesday near the 1100 block of 7th Street in Sacramento. He was detained without incident and taken into be interviewed by homicide investigators prior to his arrest.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

