Watch man take a swing at employee, hop counter at fast-food restaurant

A man is suspected by Citrus Heights police of several crimes and erratic behavior, including jumping over a fast-food counter, taking a swing at an employee and walking in traffic lanes.
At 4 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a fast-food restaurant in the 7700 block of Auburn Boulevard, where they were told a man jumped a counter and harassed employees.
The caller also told police the man had also tried to open car doors and was talking to himself while lying on the sidewalk. Officers determined that the man was the same person who had earlier walked in front of moving vehicles in Citrus Heights.
Officers were able to take the man to the ground in the parking lot of the restaurant. Due to the prolonged struggle to get him under control, he had to be taken to the hospital for a chest injury, according to police.
The man, later identified as James Bradford Nelson III, was released from the hospital after treatment. “Due to being admitted to the hospital, Mr. Nelson was released from custody,” said a police news release.
Police later learned that he had assaulted the manager of the fast food restaurant and attempted to steal his wallet.
“Criminal charges, including attempted armed robbery, being under the influence of a controlled substance, parole violation and resisting arrest are currently pending,” according to a department news release.
