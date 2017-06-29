Deputy who was shot in face is upbeat, receiving visitors in hospital

The deputy who was shot in the jaw Tuesday night at a light rail station has been receiving visitors in his hospital room Thursday and is in good spirits.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy Alex Ladwig, a four-year veteran of the department currently on assignment with SacRT, underwent surgery late Tuesday after he was shot with his service revolver during a scuffle at the Watt Avenue light rail station at Interstate 80 in North Highlands.

Ladwig reportedly had approached his assailant to check to see if the man had a valid light rail ticket.

Nicory Marquis Spann, 27, was arrested later that night, found hiding at nearby motel. The Galt resident has an extensive criminal record including involvement in a double homicide in the Bay area nearly a decade ago. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Sacramento Superior Court.

People who have visited Ladwig in the hospital say he is upbeat, although he cannot talk due to the injury and the surgery. Deputies say he has been texting friends.

“I saw him this morning, and he is doing great; he’s is in good spirits,” Lt. Lisa Hinz, head of Sacramento Regional Transit security said. “He is communicating writing on a board.”

Hinz said Ladwig will likely have a second surgery.

A gofundme page has been set up for Ladwig, with a goal of $50,000.