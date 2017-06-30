Man who Sacramento police say shot into crowd of mourners.
June 30, 2017 6:45 AM

Can you identify man suspected of shooting pregnant woman in Oak Park?

By Bill Lindelof

Sacramento police released pictures of a man they say opened fire on a group of mourners in Oak Park, seriously wounding a pregnant woman.

The woman, who was eight months pregnant, was shot Saturday in Oak Park at a memorial of a loved one.

Sacramento police were dispatched to the area of 33rd Street and 10th Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found that the woman had a serious gunshot wound in her abdomen.

She was taken to a hospital, where doctors decided it was best perform an emergency cesarean section to save the unborn child, according to police. The mother and child are doing well, according to a Sacramento police spokesman.

Investigators have learned that a man walked up to the memorial from 10th Avenue and fired more than once into the crowd of people attending the event. A nearby security camera captured darkened, blurry images of the man.

Police said the man is black, about 20 years old and approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and orange or red underwear.

Investigators believe that he is connected in some way with a Chevrolet Impala.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

