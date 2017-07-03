Three arrested, stolen weapons recovered after Lodi gun store burglary

Lodi police have arrested three people in connection with weapons stolen from a gun store.
Officers said that at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday they pulled over a man who had handguns stolen from a gun store in the 500 block of West Lodi Avenue in the early-morning hours that same day. Also found were handguns that were reported stolen from Stockton.
The driver, Joshua Conboy, 23, was booked on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, weapons violations and possession of burglary tools. His passenger, Nicholas Smith, 19, was booked on suspicion of possessing stolen property and weapons violations.
Detectives developed leads that later led SWAT personnel to a search of a home in the 600 block of North School Street. The search turned up three additional weapons stolen from the gun store.
A resident of that home, Miguel Ortega, 24, was arrested on suspicion of possessing of stolen property, a weapons violation and a narcotics offense.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments