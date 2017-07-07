Sacto 911

July 07, 2017 7:04 AM

Fire spreads in tinder-dry Yolo County grassland; aerial attack mounted

By Bill Lindelof

The firefight in rolling hills covered with dried-out grass and oak trees continued Friday along Highway 128 southwest of Winters and east of Lake Berryessa.

The wildland blaze had grown slightly to 1,800 acres by Friday morning, but so had containment after an air assault of water dropped by helicopters and airplane drops of fire retardant. The fire was reported to be 25 percent contained.

Mandatory evacuations were in effect for Golden Bear Estates, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s incident web page.

The Winter Fire began about 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Pleasant View Road, three miles southwest of the town of Winters, according to Cal Fire.

Approximately 500 firefighters from agencies throughout the region were on scene, along with 50 engines, seven air tankers, seven helicopters, four water tenders and 14 bulldozers.

Highway 128 remains closed from Pleasants Valley Road southwest of Winters to Lake Berryessa Dam, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

