Clifton Harris was a parolee just out of prison when this photo was taken in 2001 while he was participating in a job placement program. Harris is now in a vegetative state at UC Davis Medical Center after suffering a traumatic brain injury at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he was awaiting sentencing on assault charges. County authorities want to let him go so they can stop paying for his care, but his family wants the Sheriff’s Department to keep footing the bill.
Clifton Harris was a parolee just out of prison when this photo was taken in 2001 while he was participating in a job placement program. Harris is now in a vegetative state at UC Davis Medical Center after suffering a traumatic brain injury at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he was awaiting sentencing on assault charges. County authorities want to let him go so they can stop paying for his care, but his family wants the Sheriff’s Department to keep footing the bill. Jose M. Osorio The Sacramento Bee
Clifton Harris was a parolee just out of prison when this photo was taken in 2001 while he was participating in a job placement program. Harris is now in a vegetative state at UC Davis Medical Center after suffering a traumatic brain injury at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he was awaiting sentencing on assault charges. County authorities want to let him go so they can stop paying for his care, but his family wants the Sheriff’s Department to keep footing the bill. Jose M. Osorio The Sacramento Bee
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 12, 2017 4:23 PM

Judge won’t release inmate in vegetative state because he can’t sign paperwork

By Hudson Sangree

hsangree@sacbee.com

A convicted felon facing a 96-year prison sentence will remain at UC Davis Medical Center indefinitely, even though prosecutors wanted to set him free right away.

Clifton Harris, 60, is in a vegetative state after suffering a traumatic brain injury at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he was awaiting sentencing on assault charges.

Authorities have not explained how he came to be so gravely injured, but they’ve made it clear they don’t want to continue paying for his medical care or having two Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies guard him around the clock.

Prosecutors wanted to release Harris on his own recognizance, meaning he wouldn’t have to do time or post bail. Since he is completely unresponsive, they reasoned, he wouldn’t be a threat to public safety.

But Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jaime Roman ruled Wednesday that he couldn’t release Harris on his own recognizance because the man couldn’t sign a pledge to appear for future court dates, as the law requires.

“Public safety isn’t the only criteria,” Roman said from the bench.

Instead, Roman lowered bail to $1,000 so that Harris’ family members could seek his release.

The problem is that Harris’ relatives – including his six sisters who came to court Wednesday –want him to remain at UC Davis in the sheriff’s custody. That way the Sheriff’s Department keeps paying for his care, and they know he’s safe.

“He’s in good care,” his sister Cathy Lester said.

Besides, they say, the sheriff’s department still hasn’t been given an explanation of how he ended up there.

“They’re telling us nothing,” Harris’ sister Patricia Lester said after Wednesday’s hearing.

Hudson Sangree: 916-321-1191, @hudson_sangree

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Who shot Manpreet Singh?

Who shot Manpreet Singh? 3:24

Who shot Manpreet Singh?
Nothing to sneeze at? Four women steal plenty of allergy medicine from CVS drugstore 0:53

Nothing to sneeze at? Four women steal plenty of allergy medicine from CVS drugstore
Robbery and theft - with a gun pointed at a clerk for good measure - are why these fugitives are wanted 2:07

Robbery and theft - with a gun pointed at a clerk for good measure - are why these fugitives are wanted

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question