Judge won’t release inmate in vegetative state because he can’t sign paperwork

A convicted felon facing a 96-year prison sentence will remain at UC Davis Medical Center indefinitely, even though prosecutors wanted to set him free right away.
Clifton Harris, 60, is in a vegetative state after suffering a traumatic brain injury at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he was awaiting sentencing on assault charges.
Authorities have not explained how he came to be so gravely injured, but they’ve made it clear they don’t want to continue paying for his medical care or having two Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies guard him around the clock.
Prosecutors wanted to release Harris on his own recognizance, meaning he wouldn’t have to do time or post bail. Since he is completely unresponsive, they reasoned, he wouldn’t be a threat to public safety.
But Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jaime Roman ruled Wednesday that he couldn’t release Harris on his own recognizance because the man couldn’t sign a pledge to appear for future court dates, as the law requires.
“Public safety isn’t the only criteria,” Roman said from the bench.
Instead, Roman lowered bail to $1,000 so that Harris’ family members could seek his release.
The problem is that Harris’ relatives – including his six sisters who came to court Wednesday –want him to remain at UC Davis in the sheriff’s custody. That way the Sheriff’s Department keeps paying for his care, and they know he’s safe.
“He’s in good care,” his sister Cathy Lester said.
Besides, they say, the sheriff’s department still hasn’t been given an explanation of how he ended up there.
“They’re telling us nothing,” Harris’ sister Patricia Lester said after Wednesday’s hearing.
Hudson Sangree: 916-321-1191, @hudson_sangree
Comments