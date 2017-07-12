Judge won’t release inmate in vegetative state because he can’t sign paperwork

Clifton Harris was a parolee just out of prison when this photo was taken in 2001 while he was participating in a job placement program. Harris is now in a vegetative state at UC Davis Medical Center after suffering a traumatic brain injury at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he was awaiting sentencing on assault charges. County authorities want to let him go so they can stop paying for his care, but his family wants the Sheriff’s Department to keep footing the bill. Jose M. Osorio The Sacramento Bee