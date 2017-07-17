Ceremony dedicates intersection for fallen Placer County detective Michael Davis Jr.

The public, fellow deputies and family turned out over the weekend when a Loomis intersection was dedicated in memory of Placer County sheriff's detective Michael Davis Jr., who was killed in the line of duty.

The dedication of the intersection of Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80 in honor of Davis took place Saturday at the sheriff's South Placer Loomis Substation, 6140 Horseshoe Bar Road.

The intersection was selected because it is near where many people who knew Davis travel. Signs on Interstate 80 will note that the intersection is named in his honor.

Among those in attendance were retired Sheriff Ed Bonner, State Sen. Ted Gaines and the late detectives brother, Placer County deputy Sgt. Jason Davis.

Jason Davis noted the deep ties the family have to the Placer Sheriff’s office date back to his father, who also died in the line of duty:

“I come from a family of law enforcement that is primarily focused in the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. My aunt, uncle, brother and I followed my father’s lead.”

Michael Davis Sr., the father of Michael and Jason Davis, was first hired as a reserve deputy, before getting a full-time job as a deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in 1980 and moving his family to Southern California.

“Tragedy first struck our family on Oct. 24, 1988 when on an undercover mission to stop illegal drugs coming over the border from Mexico the helicopter he was flying in hit power lines and tragically he was killed,” Jason Davis said Saturday. “On Oct. 24, 2014, exactly 26 years to the day, my brother Michael Davis Jr., the person we are honoring today, was shot and killed.”

Luis Monroy Bracamontes has been jailed since a daylong rampage through Sacramento and Placer counties on Oct. 24, 2014. He is suspected of killing Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver and Davis. The shooting spree left a Sacramento motorist gravely wounded.

Oliver was gunned down in a Motel 6 parking lot on Arden Way. Davis was later ambushed and killed in an Auburn cul-de-sac.

Bracamontes was flushed out of an Auburn home after a manhunt and arrested in Auburn later that day.