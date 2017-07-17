One person burned in Calaveras County wildfire

One person was reported injured in a wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon in Calaveras County and fire crews also were fighting a fire west of Arbuckle in Colusa County.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that a non-firefighter suffered burns and was transported to a hospital with injuries suffered in the Maria Fire, which was reported about 1 p.m. in the area of Jesus Maria and Music Gulch roads in the Mokelumne Hill area. An evacuations center was being established at Mokelumne Hill Elementary School, according to a Cal Fire Twitter post.
As of about 4 p.m., the fire was reported 20 percent contained with 45 acres burned, and crews were reported making good progress. The fire was reported burning in the area of the 2015 Butte Fire.
The Sand Fire in Colusa County started about 1:17 p.m. Monday near Sand Creek Road, west of Arbuckle. As of 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire reported that it had burned 30 acres.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments