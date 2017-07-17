Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 17, 2017 4:12 PM

One person burned in Calaveras County wildfire

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

One person was reported injured in a wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon in Calaveras County and fire crews also were fighting a fire west of Arbuckle in Colusa County.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that a non-firefighter suffered burns and was transported to a hospital with injuries suffered in the Maria Fire, which was reported about 1 p.m. in the area of Jesus Maria and Music Gulch roads in the Mokelumne Hill area. An evacuations center was being established at Mokelumne Hill Elementary School, according to a Cal Fire Twitter post.

As of about 4 p.m., the fire was reported 20 percent contained with 45 acres burned, and crews were reported making good progress. The fire was reported burning in the area of the 2015 Butte Fire.

The Sand Fire in Colusa County started about 1:17 p.m. Monday near Sand Creek Road, west of Arbuckle. As of 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire reported that it had burned 30 acres.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Three Placer sheriff’s officials accused in jail abuse case plead not guilty

Three Placer sheriff’s officials accused in jail abuse case plead not guilty 1:01

Three Placer sheriff’s officials accused in jail abuse case plead not guilty
Deputy hits the pool after long day on the job 0:23

Deputy hits the pool after long day on the job
Loomis intersection dedicated to fallen officer 4:01

Loomis intersection dedicated to fallen officer

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question