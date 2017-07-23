Officials on Sunday tend to five people injured after a vapor flash on a boat in Folsom Lake.
Officials on Sunday tend to five people injured after a vapor flash on a boat in Folsom Lake. Folsom Lake State Park
Officials on Sunday tend to five people injured after a vapor flash on a boat in Folsom Lake. Folsom Lake State Park
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 23, 2017 8:20 PM

Five injured in ‘vapor flash’ while boating on Folsom Lake

By Hannah Knowles

hknowles@sacbee.com

Five minors sustained first- and second-degree burns Sunday afternoon while boating on Folsom Lake after vapors in their vessel’s engine “flashed” briefly into a flame, officials said.

State park workers, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office officials and El Dorado Hills Fire Department crews responded at 3:47 p.m. to reports of a fire on a family’s boat at Browns Ravine Marina, said Russ Hasemeier, fire department battalion chief.

Authorities think vapors collected in the boat’s engine compartment and ignited immediately as the boat was started, according to Hasemeier. He said it’s important to ventilate boats’ engines after fueling them to avoid such build-ups, although he couldn’t say whether the Folsom Lake boaters took that precaution.

The flame was very quick, Hasemeier said, and nothing was burning when firefighters arrived.

The five people injured, all underage, were accompanied by an adult, Hasemeier said. Three went to UC Davis Medical Center to be treated, while the other two went to Mercy Hospital of Folsom.

Hannah Knowles: 916-321-1141, @KnowlesHannah

 
Sign up
Get the Daily Morning Bulletin with the top stories of the day. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Three-story Victorian home burns

Three-story Victorian home burns 0:20

Three-story Victorian home burns

Fresno Starbucks customer fights robber armed with a knife 1:48

Fresno Starbucks customer fights robber armed with a knife
A Black Lives Matter rally in Citrus Heights protests the treatment of James Nelson 1:06

A Black Lives Matter rally in Citrus Heights protests the treatment of James Nelson

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question