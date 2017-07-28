$483,000 worth of marijuana, butane honey oil seized in Oroville search

An estimated $483,000 worth of marijuana and butane honey oil were seized after narcotics officers served a search warrant at a metal shop in Oroville.
Members of the Butte County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Enforcement Unit and the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force served the warrant Thursday in the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard. Inside the large shop building, they found an elaborate indoor hydroponic marijuana growing operation, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
A total of 778 marijuana plants were located in various hydroponic rooms, along with 132 pounds of processed marijuana bud, packaged for sale. Also found in the shop were items used in manufacturing butane honey oil, the news release said.
The cost of the hydroponic system equipment was estimated at more than $500,000. Outside the shop was a large enclosed trailer containing a mobile butane honey oil lab with equipment valued at more than $50,000. Equipment in the trailer included two 100-pound tanks of a butane/propane mix, recirculation pumps, a closed-loop butane honey oil system, and two large vacuum purge ovens, which were in operation and filled with sheets of butane honey oil, the news release said.
Authorities estimated the processed marijuana and butane honey oil seized had a wholesale value in California of $483,000.
Arrested at the site and booked into the Butte County Jail were Destin Brown, 36, of Roseville, and Alejandro Villegas, 46, Adriel Noriega, 25, Mark Holtfreter, 29, and John Delorenzo, 37, all of Florida. All five were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing of a controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale. Bail for each was set at $102,000.
