Mother, children attacked with hammer are in critical condition, police say

Sacramento police are seeking a 23-year-old man after an assault that sent a mother and her two children to the hospital Friday morning.

Police responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Melinda Way in south Sacramento at 6:20 a.m. after receiving a report from the woman saying she had been assaulted, said Officer Linda Matthew, police spokeswoman.

Officers arrived and found a 7-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy and a woman who had been beaten with a hammer. Police identified the suspect as Deandre Chaney Jr.

The woman and children suffered major injuries and were transported to an area hospital. All three victims were listed in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, according to a Police Department news release.

Because of the serious nature of the victims’ injuries, detectives from the Police Department’s major crimes division and crime scene investigators responded to the residence and canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses. Chaney was identified as the suspect during the investigation.

Investigators believe the attack stemmed from an argument between Chaney and the woman, who were in a prior relationship, the news release said. Chaney reportedly fled in the woman’s vehicle, which has since been recovered by law enforcement officers.

Chaney, who is known to police and has a violent history, is considered armed and dangerous, the news release said. Police advise anyone who sees him not to contact him but to notify local authorities of his location.

Chaney is described as African American, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with long black dreadlocks, a medium complexion, and tattoos above his eyebrow and neck. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471, 911 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.