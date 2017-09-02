Man suspected of beating kids, woman with a hammer arrested in Nevada

The man suspected of attacking a mother and her two children with a hammer Friday morning was arrested Saturday morning in a residential neighborhood in Winnemucca, Nev., said Officer Linda Matthew, a Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman.

The arrest came a day after police say Deandre Chaney Jr., 23, allegedly beat a 7-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy and a woman with a hammer about 6:20 a.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Melinda Way in south Sacramento.

Investigators said the attack stemmed from an argument between Chaney and the woman, who were in a prior relationship, a department news release said Friday.

The department’s Career Criminal Apprehension team, along with their post-release community supervision team, were able to determine through their investigation that Chaney was on a train bound for Utah, Matthew said.

“They worked all through the day, all through the night, in coordination with our homicide investigators,” Matthew said.

The department requested the help of the Winnemucca Police Department to intercept Chaney during a stop in the town Friday afternoon.

“That police department attempted to contact Mr. Chaney as the train came into the station, but he fled on foot,” Matthew said. “He fled into a residential neighborhood and (the police department) set up a perimeter.”

The Winnemucca Police Department alerted residents about Chaney through Facebook posts Friday night, saying police received information that a wanted person from Sacramento was a passenger on an Amtrak train passing through town.

A manhunt for Chaney lasted through the night into Saturday morning, ending when officers found him about 8:46 a.m. wrapped in a tarp in a shed.

Matthew said Chaney was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. He could be booked on additional charges once detectives finish their investigation, she said.

Chaney has an extensive criminal history and is well-known to local law enforcement, Matthew said.

In October 2016, he pleaded no contest to a charge of failing to register as a sex offender, Sacramento County Superior Court records show. He also pleaded no contest to a felony battery with serious bodily injury charge in April 2014.

The earliest case filed in his name dates back to 2011, when he pleaded no contest to an assault with a deadly weapon charge, online records show. A false impersonation charge in that case was dismissed by the court.

The 7-year-old girl remained in critical condition Saturday, while the boy and the woman were suffering from serious injuries in the incident, Matthew said.