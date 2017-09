More Videos 1:16 Bail raised to $150,000 for suspect in car chase that led to deputy's shooting death Pause 0:49 Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 0:15 Watch rescue crews transport women from American River 0:11 Sacramento Police release clip of party bus that may have witnessed assault 2:28 Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 0:21 Arden Arcade on lockdown after law enforcement officers shot 3:01 Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting 1:13 Watch how Sacramento's swift water rescue team prepared for Hurricane Harvey 1:14 Despite county law, panhandling remains widespread 1:38 Why waiving Taumoepenu might be too risky, plus other 49ers with more to prove Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch rescue crews transport women from American River Two unconscious women were pulled from the American River on Saturday afternoon, the Sacramento Fire Department reports. They both had medical emergencies at the time of the incident, officials said. Two unconscious women were pulled from the American River on Saturday afternoon, the Sacramento Fire Department reports. They both had medical emergencies at the time of the incident, officials said. Sacramento Fire Department

Two unconscious women were pulled from the American River on Saturday afternoon, the Sacramento Fire Department reports. They both had medical emergencies at the time of the incident, officials said. Sacramento Fire Department