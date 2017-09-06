More Videos

Citrus Heights police investigate shooting at apartment complex

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

September 06, 2017 6:31 AM

A man in his mid-20s was shot in the upper torso Tuesday night in a Citrus Heights apartment complex, police said.

The man is expected to survive, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department news release.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Officers arriving in the 6300 block of Mariposa Avenue provided first aid to the shooting victim before the man was taken to an area hospital.

Police said they are investigating possible motives and suspects, but released no other details. They did say there is no risk to the general community and speculated that the shooting “was not a random act of violence.”

The Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 916-727-5584.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

